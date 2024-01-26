99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

BMF, the stirring street saga based on the life of the Black Mafia Family and brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, will return to the airways this year. STARZ has unveiled a new trailer for the third season of BMF, featuring Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. and Da’Vinchi reprising their roles as the Flenory brothers during their rise to infamy.

Produced. by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his G-Unit Film and Television company, BMF once more focuses on the rise of the Black Mafia Family and the struggles and triumphs of Big Meech and Southwest T, all with an unflinching view of the inner workings of the criminal empire.

Season three finds Big Meech basing a portion of the crew’s operations in Atlanta, Ga., while Southwest T keeps things secure in their hometown of Detroit, Mich. The season will also show how the Black Mafia Family find themselves immersed in the wider world of music and culture, connecting with key figures while facing a variety of obstacles both from their world and outside of it.

Joining Lil Meech and Da’Vinchi on this latest journey will be Russell Hornsby as Charles Flenory, Michole Briana White as Lucille Flenory, Steve Harris as Detective Bryant, Kelly Hu as Detective Jin, La La Anthony as Markisha, Sydney Mitchell as LaWanda, and Lailia D. Pruitt as Nicole Flenory.

Lil Baby will make his acting debut in the series and will be joined by other stars such as Ne-Yo, 2 Chainz, Saweetie, and more.

Check out the trailer for season 3 of BMF below.

Photo: STARZ

Check Out The Trailer For Season 3 Of ‘BMF’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com