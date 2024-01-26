NEW YORK, NY.— The jury in Donald Trump’s civil defamation trial involving writer E. Jean Carroll is ordering the former President to pay her more than $80 million.
A jury found Trump liable last year of sexually abusing Carroll in a department store dressing room in the 1990’s and then defaming her after the alleged incident.
Trump has maintained his innocence throughout the trial.
Trump could appeal the verdict. The former President is not in the court room and has left the state.
The post Jury Orders Trump To Pay In Defamation Damages Trial appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Jury Orders Trump To Pay In Defamation Damages Trial was originally published on wibc.com
