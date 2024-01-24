Jordan Brand Dropping Air Jordan 1 Chancletas?

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Just when it seemed like Jordan Brand remixed the Air Jordan 1 silhouette every which way they possibly could over the past few years (and decreased its popularity in the process), the team over at the Jumpman conglomerate done conjured up a little something for the lazier man.

According to Hypebeast Jordan brand will be introducing a new iteration of the classic Air Jordan 1 which will basically be slippers and dubbed them the Air Jordan 1 “Golf Mule.” The chopped down version of the classic silhouette will feature the OG black-red-and-white colorway that helped propel the Air Jordan 1 to Olympian heights, so don’t be surprised if you begin to see these pop up at places where heads wouldn’t dare wear their “Bred” Air Jordan 1’s such as the pool or the beach.

Per Hypebeast:

Dressed in iconic “Bred” colorways, the new slip-on silhouette makes its debut, coming to life as a lace-less and heel-less Air Jordan 1. While they’re branded “Golf” we presume players would likely wear these as transitional shoes rather than on the course.

Notable design elements of the shoe include the complete removal of shoe strings and eyelets, leaving a sleek black leather upper, complemented by a red Jumpman logo and “GOLF” branding — the same branding is found at the heel of the insole as well. Aside from its new construction and removal of laces, the remainder of the shoe stays true to traditional elements of the Jordan 1, sitting on a white rubber midsole and red outsole.

Yeah, we don’t know about these. If they drop a Travis Scott version of these with the reverse swoosh though, watch out!

No word on when they’ll be released but best believe they will be purchased and worn by heads trying to style while living their best laid back life.

What do y’all think of the Air Jordan 1 “Golf Mule”? Would y’all copp a pair or nah? Let us know in the comments section below.

