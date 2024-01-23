Listen Live
Trump Wins New Hampshire Primary

Published on January 23, 2024

Donald Trump Holds New Hampshire Primary Night Event In Nashua, New Hampshire

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Former President Donald Trump has won the New Hampshire primary.

This is a victory that puts him on a clear path to securing the Republican nomination.

He was challenged by former United Nations ambassador, Nikki Haley, who is the final major GOP candidate standing in Trump’s way since of the other candidates dropped out.

It’s the first time in the modern primary era that the same candidate has won both Iowa and New Hampshire Republican contests.

“Donald Trump was a strong and effective President and will be again. Republicans nationwide have united behind him and it’s time for the few GOP hold-outs left to get on board now to beat Joe Biden and radical Dems to save our great country,” said Indiana Republican Congressman Jim Banks.

 

The post Trump Wins New Hampshire Primary appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

