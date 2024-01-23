Too $hort’s been in the rap game for decades now, and though the man hasn’t been in the booth continuing to build his legacy, the rap legend has been working on another project but in the cinematic field.
According to TMZ, the “Freaky Tales” rapper just premiered his film, Freaky Tales at the Sundance Film Festival. Interestingly enough the film featured some of Hollywood’s biggest names today, which is amazing given the film was inspired by Too $hort’s life growing up in Oakland in the ’80s. An “anthology horror-movie-thriller-comedy,” Freaky Tales is four interconnected stories set in 1987 Oakland and will of course feature much of $hort’s music. We’re sure his music was bumping in his hometown during that era.
TMZ reports:
Too $hort Debuts New Film ‘Freaky Tales’ At Sundance Film Festival was originally published on hiphopwired.com
