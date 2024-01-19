There Are Changes Coming For Beatrice Dixon’s ‘The Honey Pot Co’

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Black-woman-owned and founded, The Honey Pot Company has been acquired by an outside firm for $380 million. Company Founder and CEO Beatrice Dixon and representatives from the new firm, Compass Diversified (CODI), announced the transaction this week. Dixon will remain as CEO and keep a minority stake in her company.

Since its launch, The Honey Pot Co has been a staple in many girlies’ medicine cabinets and bedroom drawers. The first company to successfully develop a plant-derived vaginal care system, The Honey Pot is a refreshing, natural alternative to mass-produced products on the shelves.

The Honey Pot Co has always been ‘that girl’

CEO Dixon created The Honey Pot out of need and experience. She writes on her company page, “I was suffering with bacterial vaginosis for 8 months when an ancestor came to me in a dream and gifted me with a vision to heal myself. With her help I created The Honey Pot to solve for what other brands wouldn’t – feminine care, powered by herbs®.”

The small business started in 2012 with a self-crafted vulva wash. Eventually, it grew into a full suite of more than 60 feminine products. From pads and tampons to help our Aunt Flo every month to sexual wellness products and various types of washes, Honey Pot is there when we need her and available in several stores.

Further displaying its growth, need, and reach, CEO Dixon partnered with Beyonce’s “RENAISSANCE World Tour” in 2023. As part of its “Menstrual Renaissance” campaign, Honey Pot gave out thousands of free products during the two-day tour stop in Atlanta.

Honey Pot faces backlash on its journey to becoming the largest personal care brand in the world.

While Honey Pot experienced fast growth and popularity, it has faced challenges and pushback. More specifically, fans took to social media in 2022 after news of changes to ingredients. Rumors that the company switched ownership also circulated at that same time.

CEO Dixon – who has always had a very public role in her company – addressed concerns head-on. “I hear you and I see you,” she shared on Instagram in May 2022. “I will be addressing everything from our formulation evolution, your concerns, and even the misinformation spreading.”

Following news of the new acquisition and partnership, she keeps the same tone and intentionality today. The personal care mogul posts a carousel on Instagram, writing, “Everything we’ve ever done at The Honey Pot has been grounded in patience, understanding, and ultimately doing what is best for our humans. And with that in heart, I’m excited to announce a new partnership to help accelerate our plans to become the largest personal care brand in the world.”

She ends her post with a message to fans. “I’m sure you have questions, and I’m here for the conversation,” she writes. Below that, she dropped her email for inquiries, accolades, and suggestions. See the post below.

