Choice Words: Kanye West Plans On Releasing A 40-Minute Apology Video

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Looks like Ye, formerly Kanye West, might’ve been humbled by the backlash he brought on himself when he went on multiple antisemitic rants. Yeezus is attempting to once again apologize to the Jewish community for his Nazi-ish words.

For weeks now, Ye has been pushing back the release of his latest album Vultures, and according to TMZ, Ye now plans on releasing a 40-minute apology video before the album officially hits streaming platforms. Could this be the reason Ye keeps delaying the release of the album? We don’t know, but his day-one fans are getting antsy and take to social media to air out their frustrations every time a new release day passes without the album dropping.

Though Ye did recently release an apology, it didn’t seem to take as many felt it was a fugazi attempt to get back in the good graces of the Jewish community. Now it seems like Ye is going all out with his next attempted apology, and it could be pretty long.

Per TMZ:

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … the controversial rapper got some camera guys together to shoot a lengthy apology video several weeks ago — and we’re told it ended up running about 40 minutes … with Ye talking straight to the camera.

We’re told in no uncertain terms, Ye was “rambling” and at times it was impossible to decode what he was saying.

One more thing about this apology … our sources say whatever was shot is supposed to be released sometime ahead of his new album, “Vultures,” which is scheduled to drop Feb. 9 — this after several delays dating back to late last year.

Ye taking 40 minutes to apologize to the Jewish community and apparently rambling at times? Seems quite Trumpian of him. How could this possibly go wrong?

No word on when said video is set to release (or if it will actually even be released), but best believe once it does social media will be all over it either defending or trashing it. We just hope he doesn’t say some off the wall sh*t like “the holocaust was a choice” or something.

What do y’all think of Ye dropping a 40-minute apology video? Is it a good idea or a horrible one? Let us know in the comments section below.

Choice Words: Kanye West Plans On Releasing A 40-Minute Apology Video was originally published on hiphopwired.com