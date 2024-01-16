99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Things in the streets of New York have been going from bad to worse over the past few years, but kids getting jumped for the sneakers on their feet (consistently) is a practice that hasn’t been seen for decades.

According to New York Daily News, that’s exactly what happened to a 13-year-old boy who was assaulted by a group of teenagers for his sneakers Friday (Jan. 12), in Brooklyn and made off with his footwear. Using a belt to beat him into submission, two boys and a girl pounced on the unsuspecting teen near 17th Street and Fourth Avenue in South Slope around 3:15 p.m.

Once they got what they wanted, they fled the scene but not before cameras around the vicinity captured their images.

The New York Daily News reports:

After grabbing the footwear, the muggers ran to the Prospect Ave. station and jumped on a Manhattan-bound R train, cops said.

The victim declined medical attention.

The NYPD on Tuesday released surveillance images of the three suspects and asked the public’s help identifying them and tracking them down.

The girl, who has red braided hair, was wearing a pink hoodie, black pants and black sneakers. The two boys were wearing blue-and-black jackets and dark-colored pants.

We hate to be those people, but as sneakerheads we have to know which pair of sneakers exactly were taken. Were they some exclusive Air Jordans? Travis Scott’s? Off-White Nikes? We can’t really tell from the picture. It’s wrong and foul regardless, but we hope these kids aren’t risking jail time for a pair of everyday Air Max’s, Skechers or something.

What do y’all think of this? Let us know in the comments section below.

13-Year-Old Jumped & Beaten With A Belt For His Sneakers In Brooklyn was originally published on hiphopwired.com