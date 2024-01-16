After an amazing 13-year career, Jason Kelce, one of the best to ever suit up in an Eagles uniform looks to have played his final snap. Following a disappointing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round, Jason Kelce declined to speak with the media saying, “No guys, not today”. Kelce was visually emotional walking into the locker room where he was greeted by Philadelphia Eagles GM, Howie Roseman.
Once the doors closed in the locker room, rumors swirled that the soon-to-be Hall of Fame Center told his teammates that he would be retiring. More news to come as the story develops
RELATED: Blind Dates to New Heights: Meet Eagles Legend Jason Kelce’s Wife, Kylie Kelce
RELATED: [WATCH] Eagles Center Jason Kelce on Saturday Night Live!
RELATED: Jason, Travis Kelce Duet on ‘A Philly Special Christmas Special’ to Release This Week
BREAKING: Jason Kelce Allegedly Told Teammates He is Retiring After Playoff Loss was originally published on rnbphilly.com
-
Comedian Kevin Hart Earns $15 Million in Two Days, Breaks Eddie Murphy's Record
-
Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears Child Abuse Skit Video Surfaces
-
FedEx Field Evacuated After Sunday’s Commanders vs. Dolphins Game
-
11th Annual MLK Community Day: Monday, January 15th
-
Beware: Thieves Targeting Those Wearing Canada Goose Jackets In DC
-
Video Of African Mom Tongue Kissing Her Child Goes Viral!
-
Little Black Tony Has Arrived…After Just Three Weeks? [LISTEN]
-
Newsletter Sign-Up