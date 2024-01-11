Jennifer Hudson Is ‘Courtside Cute’ While Enjoying A Night Out With Common

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Do Jennifer Hudson and Common go together real bad? While the Chicagoans have not confirmed their relationship, photos show they are definitely spending time together.

The music duo was spotted this week sitting courtside at a January 10 L.A. Clippers – Toronto Raptors game. Cuddled up while laughing and smiling, the two look adorable.

J-Hud wore an all-black ensemble with purple fur accents. Her top, from H.E.R., featured sexy cutout details, and her bottoms were form-fitting and velvet. Common matched her casual slay with a denim patchwork/checkered jacket and pants set.

J Hud oozes “courtside cute.”

Enjoying the view, the television host took to Instagram with content from her sporty-chic night out. Jennifer’s carousel post featured close-ups of her face card, which never declines, floor shots of players, and a video of her enjoying music at the game.

“The @laclippers were clipping away!” the talk show host captioned her images.

While J-Hud’s fans show love for her look in her comment section, they also took notice of her missing plus one. “Unt Unt Jennifer we wanna see you and your mannnnnn ,” said one commentor.

Jennifer Hudson and Common’s romance rumors continue.

As previously reported, despite rumors, speculation, and questions from the media, Jennifer and Common have kept the official status of their relationship private. But pictures and captures of the cute couple only add “fuel to the fire.”

In August, TMZ caught up with Jennifer while on a stroll and attempted to push her to talk about Common. In the released video, the reporter tells Jennifer she and Common “make the cutest couple,” mentions that the two were seen allegedly on vacation together, and asks about their relationship status. But the ‘Dreamgirl‘ handled the pressure, only admitting that he was “a beautiful man.”

Later, Jennifer was asked again about her relationship when interviewing with CBS in November 2023. CBS anchor Gayle King asked, “Personally, is Jennifer doing well? Word on the street is that you are very happy.”

Jennifer’s response was, “Yes, I am very happy.”

Jennifer Hudson Is ‘Courtside Cute’ While Enjoying A Night Out With Common was originally published on hellobeautiful.com