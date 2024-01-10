What Are The ‘Hotspots’ for Threesomes and Open Relationships

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

If you’re looking for a double dose of fun to fondle, Philadelphia might be the perfect place for you! According to BusinessWire, Philadelphia ranks among the top of cites nationwide, as a hotspot for threesomes and open relationships.

3Fun, the world’s leading dating app for sexually free singles, unveiled the top ten cities where Americans are engaging in threesomes and open relationships.

Our northern neighbors in New York city rank as the #1 city in America for threesomes. ‘Sin City’ — which should not be on the list because the happenings should stay there — ranks fifth and ‘The Yams’ (Miami) ranks ninth.

Miami debuts on 3Fun’s list this year, signaling a significant uptick in the city’s participation in open relationship explorations and the fastest-growing city in terms of number of users.

Philadelphia rounds out the top ten, ranking #10 on the list. The city of brotherly love and sisterly affection is extremely affectionate when the party is going. There is a plethora of annual events that bring in crowds by the thousands. According to ABC, The Roots Picnic brought roughly 30,000 people to fairmount park each day for a two-day event.

Made in America is Philadelphia’s must-see yearly happening. Since its inception in 2012, Made in America has been a mainstream tourist attraction, bringing over 100,000 people worldwide to Benjamin Franklin Parkway. People of all different shapes, sizes, colors, and walks of life come to have the time of their lives, and possibly walk away with a number from the person they shared a dance with or connected with while waiting on a drink.

Max Ma, Founder and CEO of 3Fun, said that this data is purely a result of people exploring their options in all the relationship variants that exist today.

The Top Ten Cities for Threesomes and Open Relationships

New York City Los Angeles Houston Chicago Las Vegas Dallas San Antonio Phoenix Miami Philadelphia

“This data underscores the growing acceptance and normalization of diverse relationship structures across major U.S. cities. Our mission at 3Fun is to empower individuals to embrace their sexuality, and we’re glad to see major cities supporting everyone’s right to.” – Max ma, Founder and CEO of 3Fun

