Get The Look: Quinta Brunson Stuns In A Soft Glam Look For The Golden Globes

Sunday kicked off awards season with the Golden Globes, and our girl Quinta Brunson brought the heat to the red carpet. The Abbott Elementary star, nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy, oozed a timeless radiance that illuminated the carpet like a star in the sky.

Brunson stunned in a champagne-colored custom Balmain gown that featured 130,000 upcycled crystals, a crisscross neckline, and sheer detailing that highlighted the dress’s stunning silhouette, styled by Jessica Paster. She partnered the look with a sleek center-part hairdo that fell to her bust line.

Makeup guru extraordinaire Kasha Lassien was the artist behind Brunson’s flawless canvas. She executed the look with products by Danessa Myricks Beauty and KISS.

Get the details on Quinta Brunson’s Golden Globes beauty beat

Lassien gave us a step by step tutorial on how to achieve this soft glam look that complimented Brunson’s custom Balmain gown.

Start by laying down your Invisible Eyeshadow Base so that your product has some grip and some staying power! Build the eye out with the Groundwork Defining Neutrals palette sweeping “Core”, a warm brown tone, into the crease. Using a flat eye brush, mix a bit of “Sandstone” with “Mirage” and gently press onto the lid as a backdrop shade. Using a small pencil shaped brush use “Harvest” as a liner and smudge along the upper and lower lash lines. Repeat the same technique, this time going in a little tighter to the lash line and using the shade “Sculpted” for added definition. Go in with your Colorfix Foils “Fantasy” and lightly dust this product on the center of the lid and blend out toward the inner corner of the eye. Lastly, use “radiant” from the Lightwork Volume V palette and gently press a small amount of product on the center of the lid only using your finger. Using your fingers, add Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder to blur any unwanted texture and even the skin tone. Apply Yummy Skin Serum Foundation in areas where you notice you may need a little more coverage. For that lit from within glow, mix Yummy Skin Glow Serum into your foundation! Using Balm Contour applied in the shape of the number “3” starting around the hairline moving directly under the cheek bones and over the cheeks-careful not to go too far past the center of the pupil-and blend upwards, and lastly dragging it along the jawlines and blend down toward the neck. Go in next with your Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed and apply to the apples of the cheeks and back toward the ear using a stippling motion. Tip: wherever you place your brush first is where the most color will be deposited, so be sure to start at the apples and blend outward as the color will naturally diffuse itself. Time To Set: Use Evolution Powder on a powder puff and press this powder softly into the skin in the areas where you want to control for shine and add a bit of a blurring effect (center of the forehead, under the eyes, around the bridge of the nose, etc.) To create an ombre lip, use your Dewy Cheek & Lip Palette, starting with the deeper color first “Top Secret” around the lip line and stop about 1/4 of the way from lip center. Next, start “Wallflower” a little bit above where the last line ended, then, go in with “Nude-Atude” and save “Hush Hush” directly for the center of the lip! For the lashes, use a combination of KISS Lash Couture strip lashes in style Little Black Dress and imPRESS Press-On Falsies press-on, under lash application clusters with NO GLUE needed. Look down without fully closing your eyes and place the newimPRESS Press-On Falsies in Voluminous underneath the natural lash line in sections, starting at the outer corners. The clusters press-on without glue and are pre-bonded for an instant hold in one easy step. Then use KISS Lash Couture Super Strong Lash Adhesive to apply a rich and glamorous faux mink strip lash, Little Black Dress by KISS Lash Couture along the lash line for added dimension and volume, with the right amount of dramatic curl.

Quinta Brunson’s KISS manicure

And just when we thought the slay was over, Brunson sported a flawless set of tips, courtesy of KISS. Celebrity manicurist Temeka Jackson, created a bold “Golden Glam” nail look on the Abbott Elementary star using KISS’ NEW Salon X-tend LED Soft Gel System in Lux.

Here’s how you can recreate the look.

Temeka first prepped the nails using the manicure stick and file, included in the Salon X-tend LED Soft Gel System in Lux, then cleaned, filed, and buffed the nails. She then wiped the nails clean with the included prep pad.

She pre-selected Quinta’s nail sizes to ensure a proper fit then applied the gel adhesive inside the numbered circle of each nail ensuring the perfect amount of adhesive for optimal results.

The nails were then flash cured under the LED light for 5-7 seconds, she removed any excess gel adhesive, and finish cured for 1-2 minutes.

Temeka customized the look to complement Quinta’s custom Balmain crystal dress, creating an almond shape once cured, Quinta’s go-to. The sheer shade provided the ideal base for nail art, adding a sparkly gold V-French design and a gold crystal at the cuticle on the pointer and ring finger, playing off the warm tone of Quinta’s dress.

What do you think? Are you loving Quinta’s Golden Globes vibe?

