Patrick Stewart Hints At Professor X’s Return To The MCU

With much hype surrounding the eventual introduction of the X-Men into the now struggling Marvel Cinematic Universe and what role they’ll play in the forthcoming Avengers: Secret Wars film, many assumed that Patrick Stewart’s Professor X wouldn’t be a part of the MCU’s future due to his death in Doctor Strange 2.

Well, that may not be the case. During an interview with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Patrick Stewart spoke about Professor X’s fate in the Marvel Universe. He left everyone with a glimmer of hope that we’d once again see arguably the most powerful mutant in the world once again roll alongside the X-Men.

Though we’ve seen Professor X take a few fatalities over the decades in films such as X-Men: The Last Stand and more recently, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Patrick Stewart told Horowitz that he has “every confidence” in the notion that Professor X is “still around” somewhere in the MCU. In saying that alone, one has to figure that he’s had talks with Marvel Studios to reprise his role as Charles Xavier at some point in the future.

Continuing to talk about his cameo in Doctor Strange, Stewart also admitted that he found it to be “frustrating and disappointing” as the film was shot during the COVID pandemic and everything was filmed with everyone else’s safety in mind. “I was alone. I think that the big scene, each one of the leading actors had the same experience. They were shot on their own.”

Hopefully we’ll see Professor X alongside Wolverine, Spider-Man and other MCU stars alongside each other in a future project at some point. Lord knows the MCU can use that kind of boost to put butts in seats at the movie theaters like they used to in their heyday.

Check out Patrick Stewart talk about his experience on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness below, and let us know if you’d like to see him as Professor X one more time (or more) in the comments section below.

