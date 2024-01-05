99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Taraji P. Henson is known for slaying fashion and speaking the truth. The DC native attended the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival clad in a shimmery green Alexandre Vauthier Official gown, and she looked exquisite!

Taraji P. Henson Is A Fashion Moment

Whether she’s posting on her Instagram or sashaying on a red carpet, we love a good Taraji P. Henson moment. The actress recently stepped out to support her comrade, Danielle Brooks, as she received the Spotlight Award honor at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. Henson showed up in all her stylish glory, rocking an ornate emerald dress that draped perfectly over her fit body. The frock featured a plunging neckline, structured shoulders, a snatched waist, and an elegant split.

The Golden Globe winner complemented her look with drop earrings, rings, and ankle-strap sandals. She wore her hair in a straight high ponytail, and her makeup featured a soft glam beat.

Henson recently went viral for speaking her truth about not being paid her worth in Hollywood. In an exclusive interview with The New York Times, the thespian discusses how hard she works despite being overlooked by the industry she gives her all to. “What else do I need to do to prove my worth? Now that I’m singing and dancing for you, and I climbed up on the table 88 times with my knobby knees and had to ice my knees in between takes, what else do I need to do,” asked Henson.

Continue to show up, look fabulous, and speak your truth, Taraji! We are here for it! Click here to read the entire article.

DON’T MISS…

Taraji P. Henson Discusses Her Thoughts On Quitting Acting Because She’s Not Paid Her Worth

Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson & Danielle Brooks Dazzle In White At The Black Excellence Brunch

Taraji P. Henson Is Ready For Her Next Act

Taraji P. Henson Took The Plunge In An Emerald Alexandre Vauthier Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com