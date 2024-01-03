2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

When you hear “Best in Black,” think of the best of who we are… in music, television and film, sports, politics and every other realm that Black culture has touched and turned up a notch!

The 6th annual Urban One Honors will be no different. GET READY… for electrifying performances, empowering speeches, and unforgettable moments!

Awards show season is officially here, and we’ve got the show just for US!

The Urban One Honors is the ultimate celebration of Black Excellence, acknowledging individuals whose remarkable achievements and significant contributions have left an indelible mark on our lives.

Join us for this star-studded event, as we celebrate and showcase the Best In Black! The 6th annual Urban One Honors premieres Sunday, February 25th at 8/7c on TV One and simulcast on CLEO TV.

This year’s show promises to be extra special, as we come together with incredible pride to uplift the outstanding talent of this year’s honorees.

Our 2024 Best In Black Honorees Include:

Dionne Warwick: Lifetime Achievement:

Chlöe: Generation Next

Frankie Beverly: Living Legend

Donald Lawrence: Inspirational Impact