Toni Braxton Shuts Down Rumors That She Married Birdman: ‘We Are Both Single’

Toni Braxton is setting the record straight! Although rumors have been circling that the singer had secretly married Birdman, she took to Instagram on Sunday, December 31 to confirm that the rumors aren’t true.

Earlier this month, rumors began circulating that Braxton and the Cash Money CEO had secretly tied the knot in Mexico. Toni’s sister Tamar Braxton even played along with the rumors and claimed that she’d been “blowing up” her sister’s phone to find out the truth.

However, Toni ended the chatter with one simple Instagram post and confirmed that the two are still single. Posting a news report of the rumors with the words “#FakeNews” across it, she denied the rumors by writing, “My dear friend @birdman and I are not married…never been married. We are both single.”

Check out the post below.

Toni and the New Orleans native’s romance seemingly began in June 2016 after they were spotted together at the BET Awards. The romance took a huge turn when she performed at the Soul Train Music Awards the following year sporting a diamond ring on her left hand – fueling the flames that the couple had taken their relationship status to the next level.

Then, in 2020, the youngest of the Braxton family, Tamar, started to hint that her eldest sister and the producer had already jumped the broom. Braxton denied these rumors, however, when she appeared on Good Morning America later that year, telling host Robin Roberts that she is “not married unlike my big mouth sister Tamar has been saying everywhere!” She continued, “I’m definitely not married yet, but we’re working together,” while throwing a few winks to the camera and flashing her ring.

Rumors began swirling again in November 2023 when Toni shared a sweet selfie of the two along with the caption: “Sending Sunday kisses.” Although the singer has shut down any rumors of wedding bells between the two, we can all take lessons from Toni Braxton and Birdman on how to keep your relationship status private and strong!

