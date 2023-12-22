Black Thought Says Mach Hommy Is One His Favorite Underrated Rappers

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

If Black Thought thinks highly of your music consider yourself lucky. The Philly native says Mach Hommy and a handful of others are some of his favorite underrated rappers.

The legendary lyricist joined his Roots bandmate on the Questlove Supreme podcast to discuss his recently released memoir The Upcycled Self. While the duo discussed a variety of moments in the book they did find time to discuss his biggest influences. Tariq pointed to classic performers such as Kool Keith, Special Ed and Greg Nice but also spoke on some rappers who he feels do not get enough praise.

“Mach [Hommy], yeah, that’s my ace,” he explained. “I think his association with the whole Griselda family and that movement, but the way that he’s distinctly, ya know, different is huge too.” The “75 Bars” MC also pointed to Your Old Droog but revealed he wasn’t feeling his music at first because he sounded like Nas. “I met him on the road opening up for Royce and Premier when they were doing their PRhyme tour and we sort of hit it off,” he added. “I talk about mentorship and, ya know, just artists that we share demos with one another and I’m just able to just, y aknow, offer wisdom […] he’s been one of those artists.”

You can listen to Questlove and Black Thought chop it up below about rappers who he feels are unsung starting at the 1:29 mark.

