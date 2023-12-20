5 Festive Family-Friendly Activities To Do For The Holidays

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

As much as we all love to spend our money and buy presents for others, the joy of the holidays is about Christ’s birthday and a reminder of the importance of family. Christmas hits differently when you have children. As a mom of two, it’s less about me and my fiance, and more about making magical Christmas memories with our kids. From matching pajamas to reindeer games, if you’re looking for activities to do at home this Christmas, keep scrolling for five family holiday ideas.

Matching Family Pajamas

Social media made it extremely popular to wear matching pajamas and share holiday photos of your family on the gram. Gold Medalist and ‘RHOA’ star Sanya Richard Ross and her former NY Giants husband Aaron Ross launched a festive family pajama collection, Coordinates, for the culture. According to the website, “Coordinates provides unique, quality sleepwear, loungewear, and lifestyle apparel for adults and children that reflect the diversity of the global apparel market. We encourage families to embrace their creative side, expressing their unique style and personality through our fashion-forward designs.”

I’m The Chef Too Run Run Reindeer Cocoa Bomb

Learning is fun and tasty with I’m The Chef Too. This interactive kit is the perfect family holiday activity set because it comes boxed and ready to go with ingredients to create a delicious holiday snack your kids will love, and love making. Sip on some reindeer cocoa bombs while blending food, STEM, and the arts into educational holiday fun!

Watch A Black Classic

Gather around the TV in your matching family pajamas for a Black holiday classic. Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross have the Christmas film of the year with their infectious Prime Video flick Candy Cane Lane. With an adorable storyline, charming family, and an ensemble cast of comedians, this family-friendly movie is an instant classic that packs laughs and fun for all ages.

Bake Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookies

Santa deserves to indulge in cookies and milk for Christmas. After all, he or she worked hard all year to provide presents on the 25th. Influencer and Kitchen Envy entrepreneur Jai Nice has the perfect recipe for your homemade cookies, which will be a messy but fun family activity.

The Grinch Grab

We’ve seen an influx of family-friendly games on social media, this year. This viral fun family-friendly game is simple to make and fun to watch. Simply purchase a foam board, red cups, tissue paper, and miniature gifts that will fit inside.

RELATED STORIES:

Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers For The Beauty Enthusiast

See How Porsha Williams, Victoria Monet, And Other Celebrities Mark The Holidays

5 Festive Family-Friendly Activities To Do For The Holidays was originally published on hellobeautiful.com