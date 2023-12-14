99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

After decades of making wholesome family-friendly comedy movies, Eddie Murphy has finally resurrected one of his most iconic and foul-mouthed characters in Detective Axel Foley for Beverly Hills Cop Axel F.

A few weeks ago it was reported that the legendary comedian would be returning with a fourth installment to the ’80s franchise Beverly Hills Cop, and today we’ve gotten our first trailer for the upcoming film that’s been decades in the making. Starring Eddie Murphy as everyone’s favorite detective from Detroit, the new film brings back other familiar faces from the previous films such as Judge Reinhold and John Ashton.

Though the action-packed trailer doesn’t exactly explain why detective Foley has returned to Los Angeles 30 years after his last stint, the synopsis for the film breaks down why the man has dusted off his Detroit Lions varsity jacket and took the first flight back to LAX.

From Netflix:

Detective Axel Foley (Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter Jane’s (Taylour Paige) life is threatened, she and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.

Should be interesting to see how this one turns out as director Mark Molloy told Tudum “Some of the funniest moments in Axel F are when Eddie’s improvising. For me, a big part of my job was to create the right environment, cast the right people around Eddie to allow him to do what he does best,” Molloy said.

We can’t wait to see this one.

Check out the trailer for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F below, and let us know if you’ll be checking for it when it hits Netflix in the summer of 2024.

Eddie Murphy’s Axel Foley Returns In ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ Trailer was originally published on hiphopwired.com