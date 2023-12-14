99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

50 Cent really made his mark on cable TV with the success of his Starz series, Power, and the spinoff shows that followed. Now the rapper from Queens is looking to continue to churn out new projects courtesy of his new film and TV studios in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Fiddy took to Instagram Wednesday (Dec. 13), to showcase his brand spanking new G-Unit Film & TV Inc. studios down in the South just after the Shreveport City Council gave him approval to takeover the gigantic space in Louisiana, according to KSLA12. Posting a few pics of his new working space, 50 wrote in the caption, “All Roads lead to Shreveport if you ready to work in film and television. G-unit studios Is officially in Louisiana. BOOM GLG GREENLIGHTGANG.”

Now that he’s the new landlord for the premises, he’ll have to pay an annual rate of $2,400 for the next 30 years after which he can renew it for another 15 years if he so pleases. In other words, 50’s going to be in the film game for a while. So get ready ’cause that man is all about his hustle.

According to KSLA12, the city’s Mayor Tom Arceneaux couldn’t be more excited with the new venture saying, “We enjoyed for a period after 2005, we enjoyed a very robust television and film industry in the Shreveport area. This will bring back I think a lot of those people and will rejuvenate that industry in our area. So I think the film industry is about to blossom again in Shreveport.”

It’s going to be cinematically lit down South.

What do y’all think of 50 Cent getting his G-Unit Film & TV studios up and running? Let us know in the comments section below.

50 Cent Officially Opens G-Unit Film & TV Studios In Louisiana was originally published on hiphopwired.com