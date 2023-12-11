Kim Kardashian Thanks Designer For Gifting Her Old Kanye Merchandise

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Just because Kim Kardashian wants nothing to do with Kanye West anymore doesn’t mean that his friends are off limits too.

Get your mind out of the gutter, we didn’t mean it like that. According to the Huff Post, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to thank Kanye’s former designer Bobby Naugle for gifting her and her daughter, North, some exclusive merchandise that he had designed for the embattled artist formerly known as Kanye West which included attire from Kanye’s Roc-A-Fella days.

Known for designing the iconic bear that Yeezy used to constantly use in his album’s covers and artwork, Naugle gifted Kim and North some throwback gear that any Hip-Hop collector would’ve loved to get their hands on.

The Huff Post reports:

“He asked for nothing in return,” Kardashian wrote.

Kardashian, who added that the two stayed in touch, said Naugle “felt it be most appropriate” to give a number of vintage Ye items to her children after he was approached by collectors and auction houses.

She wrote that the merchandise, which was created between 2003 and 2005, includes “first-hand sketches” along with the rapper’s “original personal pink” Ralph Lauren polo.

“I would like to publicly thank Bobby for his kindness and generosity (it’s very rare in this industry), when he could have easily made a lot of money from selling off these items instead,” Kardashian wrote alongside a picture of the two.

Remnants of a music artist once universally loved, but now, well, y’all know.

What Kim and North will do with this is anyone’s guess, but we wouldn’t be surprised if North rocks some of this stuff in the future as she seems to really love her dad.

What do y’all think of Bobby Naugle’s gifts to Kim and North? Let us know in the comments section below.

