Disbarred Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Claims Obama’s Election Set US Race Relations Back

Former New York City mayor, Rudy Giuliani, blamed former President Barack Obama for setting race relations in the United States back decades.

Rudy Giuliani leveled a claim against former President Barack Obama on his WABC radio show Sunday (Dec. 10), that he was responsible for the degradation of race relations in America. He began his tirade by stating that the Democratic Party is “the party of slavery.” The Republican politician then said, “These miserable anti-American leaders of the party of slavery have taken us back 40 or 50 years on race relations with Obama. It began with Obama.”

Giuliani would continue: “You think it’s accidental; I know it’s Marxist planned and executed over a long period,” he stated. “Open border is not coincidental. The open border comes right out of Karl Marx. It comes right out of [communist activist] Saul Alinsky, who, by the way, Saul Alinsky and his acolytes taught Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.”

The attacks by the 79-year-old on Obama are nothing new – he’s been a repeat offender in claiming that the 44th POTUS was never born in America, a racist smear that was constantly tossed out during Giuliani’s failed attempts at becoming the GOP’s choice for president and vice-president.He would also bring up the controversial former President Donald Trump in his rant, noting that he has been often called a racist. “Trump gets into a psychological illness I think they have about Trump,” Giuliani said. “Trump derangement syndrome is real – so obsessive.”

The embattled politician is currently dealing with a slew of problems due to his involvement with Trump, notably his having to pay two Black women election workers after being found guilty of defaming them during the 2020 election. That decision of how much is set to be announced soon by a jury. Giuliani is also trying to raise money for his legal defense related to Trump’s RICO case in Fulton County, Georgia.

