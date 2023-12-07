A Three-Part ‘Degrassi’ Docuseries Is In The Works

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

A three-part documentary series is in the works for the iconic Canadian teen drama series, “Degrassi.” Fans should get excited as they get a closer look inside the beloved show. Read more details inside.

Variety shared an exclusive announcement that a Degrassi docuseries is underway. The three-part documentary series will feature behind the scenes footage and interviews and promises to “dive into Degrassi lore and the teenage experience with its creators, cast, crew and fans, as well as generations of filmmakers influenced by the franchise’s 40-year legacy.”

The documentary series is set to be produced by family entertainment producer WildBrain (which owns the “Degrassi” franchise) with fellow Canadian production company Peacock Alley.

The series was originally created by Linda Schuyler and Kit Hood in 1979. “Degrassi” has been a classic amongst teens and young adults for over four decades, reflecting their experiences of adolescence. The show tackled difficult topics such as teen pregnancy, racism, AIDS and child abuse.

The show launched the careers of several well-known talents including Drake, Raymond Ablack (“Ginny & Georgia”), Nina Dobrev (“Vampire Diaries”), Shenae Grimes (“90210”) and Jake Epstein (“Suits”). Guest stars on the show included Billy Ray Cyrus, Keke Palmer, Kevin Smith and Dan Levy among others.

“Degrassi” has also seen a number of spin-offs including “Degrassi: The Next Generation” and “Degrassi: Next Class,” making it one of television’s longest-running teen franchises.

Lisa Rideout (“Sex with Sue”) will direct the documentary while Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts and Angela Boudreault exec produce for WildBrain and Carrie Mudd (“Leonard Cohen: Tower of Song”) exec produces for Peacock Alley. Erin Sharp (“Hip-Hop Evolution”) is producing.

“’Degrassi’ continues to be enormously popular, resonating with fans across generations, from adults who grew up watching the show to today’s teens who are discovering it for the first time,” said WildBrain CEO Josh Scherba. “In fact, more people today watch Degrassi around the world than ever before. Its enduring popularity is driven by its unflinching honesty and authenticity, tackling topics and issues that teenagers everywhere face. Peacock Alley brings award-winning talent and credentials to this project, and we look forward to working with them to share this exclusive inside view of ‘Degrassi’ with fans everywhere.”

Rideout added: “Adolescence is a period of firsts. First time wearing a bra, first time shaving, first dance with a crush, first awkward kiss at a party. Teens fumble their way through these experiences, trying their best to come out on the other side unscathed. ‘Degrassi’ has brought these awkward, embarrassing, and unspoken truths of youth to the screen for over four decades. As someone who came of age watching ‘Degrassi,’ I remember the much-needed reassurance I got from the show as a teen. ‘Degrassi’ not only helped teens feel less alone, it also didn’t shy away from what we wanted to know about puberty, sex, relationships and so much more. I’m thrilled to be showcasing the enormous impact Degrassi had on the viewers, the cast, and crew, and to be telling the incredible story of one of Canada’s most successful and unique franchises.”

Stay tuned for more updates on the “Degrassi” documentary series.

A Three-Part ‘Degrassi’ Docuseries Is In The Works was originally published on globalgrind.com