The ‘Squid Game’ Universe Expands With Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Renewed For Season 2

The “Squid Game” universe is expanding. Netflix ordered Season two of its hit competition series “Squid Game: The Challenge.” Read more details about the announcement inside.

Yesterday (Dec. 6), Netflix announced “Squid Game: The Challenge” has been renewed for a second season. The popular competition series follows the success of the scripted series “Squid Game.” It has become Netflix’s biggest reality competition series ever.

The season finale aired on December 6, where the winner received a $4.56 million reward. “Squid Game: The Challenge” has ranked at #1 on Netflix’s Top 10 English TV list for the weeks of November 20 and 27, both weeks it was eligible. It also hit the Top 10 in 93 countries.

“There was no red light in our decision to greenlight season two of ‘Squid Game: The Challenge,’ the most ambitious unscripted show we’ve premiered at Netflix,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Nonfiction Series. “We’re so excited to continue the franchise of Squid Game with our team in Korea, and producers at Studio Lambert and The Garden for this epic competition series.”

If you were eager to show your Squid Game skills, recruitment for the next season is open now on their casting site here.

The show’s official description reads:

456 real players will enter the competition show in pursuit of a life-changing reward of USD $4.56 million. As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show – plus surprising new additions – their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them.

Be sure to catch up on season one of the series, which includes 10 episodes. The competition series is a co-production between Studio Lambert (The Circle) and The Garden (24 Hours in A&E), part of ITV Studios. Executive Producers: Nicola Brown (The Garden), Tim Harcourt (Studio Lambert), John Hay (The Garden), Toni Ireland (Studio Lambert), Anna Kidd, Stephen Lambert (Studio Lambert), Louise Peet, Nia Yemoh (Studio Lambert), Stephen Yemoh (Studio Lambert).

The scripted drama “Squid Game,” from which the competition series was derived, holds the record as Netflix’s most popular series of all time, with over 1.65 billion view hours in the first 28 days after its September 2021 premiere. It was renewed for season 2 as Netflix and Director Hwang confirmed they will once again team up for a whole new round of the scripted show.

Netflix is further expanding the world of the show with “Squid Game: The Trials,” a live fan experience, starting December 6 in Los Angeles. Guests will be transported into the iconic Squid Game universe by participating in six fun, immersive and competitive engagements, as seen in and inspired by the original series. There will also be a Night Market with themed food and beverages.

Netflix is also producing a video game in the Squid Game universe where players will be able to compete with friends in games they’ll recognize from the series.

The Squid Game world is for all to enjoy. Congrats!

The ‘Squid Game’ Universe Expands With Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Renewed For Season 2 was originally published on globalgrind.com