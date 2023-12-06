Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Fragrance Sets

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

You’ve made your list and checked it twice. A mini tote bag for mom (because you’re tired of her carrying her life in her pocketbook). An Apple Air Tag for dad (because he always loses his wallet). And, a blank spot next to so and so. What to get?

The holidays are stressful enough without trying to figure out what everyone wants. Keep it simple and effective with holiday fragrance gift sets that will last well beyond Christmas.

One of the great things about the holiday shopping season is all the sales. It’s the perfect time to stock up on your favorite fragrance or the perfect effortless gift to put under the tree for a loved one or colleague. These luxurious fragrance gift sets are the gift that keeps on giving.

Festive fragrance gift sets give you the best bang for your buck. Who doesn’t like to smell good? You can’t go wrong.

Keep scrolling for the best holiday fragrance gift sets.

Valentino Mini Donna Born in Roma Coffret Perfume Set – $60 Sample your favorite Valentino Born In Roma scents with this Mini Donna Born in Roma Coffret Perfume Set featuring Donna Born in Roma, Donna Born in Roma Coral Fantasy, Donna Born in Roma Yellow Dream, and Donna Born in Roma Intense Eau de Parfums. For me, the standout scent in this set is Born In Roma Yellow Dream. With a feminine and light floral scent, this musky fragrance is light, clean, and long-lasting. The edgy bottle features Valentino’s signature rock-studs for a luxurious presentation. As someone sensitive to scents, I’ve truly fallen in love with Yellow Dream. It has become my go-to scent for feeling sexy and clean. Keynotes are Italian Lemon, Fresh Musks, Rose Essence. Mini Donna Born in Roma Coffret Perfume Set $60 $60 At Sephora FROM $60

Sephora Carolina Herrera Mini Good Girl & Good Girl Blush Perfume Set $35 No bottle on your dresser will make more of a statement than Carolina Herrera’s Good Girl. The bottle, shaped like a stiletto with a gold heel, not only looks good, it is the perfect scent – sweet, sexy, sophisticated, and warm. For under $40, this Carolina Herrera Mini Good Girl & Good Girl Blush Perfume Set comes with Good Girl & Good Girl Blush. Sephora Mini Good Girl & Good Girl Blush Perfume Set $35 $35 At Sephora FROM $35

Sephora Gucci Flora Gorgeous Eau de Parfum Perfume Set Give the gift of Gucci this holiday on a budget. The recipient of this Gucci Flora Gorgeous Eau de Parfum Perfume Set will be grateful. With three popular scents, Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum, Flora Gorgeous Jasmine Eau de Parfum, Flora Gorgeous Magnolia Eau de Parfum, this set is a sweet trio with floral notes that’ll make you believe you’re receiving flowers while you can still smell them. These pretty bottles are small but mighty because a dab goes a long way. Sephora Gucci Flora Gorgeous Eau de Parfum Perfume Set $50 At Sephora FROM $50

Sephora Fenty Fenty Eau de Parfum Perfume Set Smell like a boss babe in Rihanna’s Fenty Eau de Parfum Perfume Set. Fenty is a standout scent thanks to its rich, warm, and spicy notes including Magnolia, Musk, and Bulgarian Rose. It gets sweeter as it settles in and presents strongly as vanilla. Capsuled in an amber bottle, it is a luxurious scent that makes you feel like a bad gal. The great thing about this set is you get a full-size bottle and travel spray, which puts it on the more costly side. But worth it because the benefits of a travel spray vs smaller bottles with screw-off caps means it won’t spill in your bag and it’s easy to spray on your clothes for a long-lasting effect. Sephora Fenty Eau de Parfum Perfume Set $155 At Sephora FROM $155

Sephora YSL Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Gift Set Belonging to the Gourmand family, this warm, sexy, and powerful scent is perfect for the winter and holiday season. Black Opium is a popular fragrance for good reason. With Black Coffee, White Flowers, Vanilla keynotes, this charming concoction will be a delight to your olfactory senses. The beauty of this set (see what I did there) is also in the Slim Velvet Radical Matte Lipstick Shade #302. This brownish-red semi-matte glides on smooth with YSL Beauty’s innovative square-bullet shape for precise application. The luxurious gift box is made with 100 percent cardboard sourced from sustainably managed forests (FSC ). Yves Saint Laurent Beauty is committed to reducing our environmental impact. Sephora Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Gift Set $109 At Sephora FROM $109

Sephora Miss Dior Dior Addict Beauty Ritual Set The beauty lover in your life will adore this Dior Addict Beauty Ritual Set that comes with Dior Addict Lip Glow in 001 Pink, Dior Addict Lip Maximizer in 001 Pink, Capture Totale Le Sérum, Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet, and a Couture pouch you can use to keep your Dior goodies or whatever fits in the lush bag. My favorite item in this set is the Capture Totale Le Sérum and gloss, which is the perfect shade of pink. The adorable Miss Dior bottle features a handwoven bow from 346 colorful threads for a touch of Dior craftsmanship. With keynotes of lily-of-the-valley, centifolia rose and soft musk, it is an easy everyday scent. Sephora Dior Addict Beauty Ritual Set $85 At Sephora FROM $85

Sephora JO Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Gift Set – $85 Give BAE a gift you too can enjoy. Jo Malone always gets it right. These sleek sophisticated bottles pack the most delightfully clean scents. With Ambrette Seeds, Sea Salt, and Sage keynotes, this earthy and woody cologne leaves a trail wherever it goes. And the best part about Jo Malone scents is they are unisex so you can wear it too! Layer this fragrance with other Jo Malone scents to create your signature scent. Sephora Wood Sage & Sea Salt Gift Set $85 At Sephora FROM $85

Sephora Sephora Collection Cologne Sampler Set – $85 When all else fails and you’re unsure what scent to gift, give your recipient the gift of variety. Sephora’s Cologne Sampler or Perfume Sampler comes with this season’s hottest scents. Once you’ve tried all the samplers, bring the coupon into a Sephora for a free full-size bottle. Sephora Cologne Sampler Set- $85 $85 At Sephora FROM $85

Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Fragrance Sets was originally published on hellobeautiful.com