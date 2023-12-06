DEA Informant Joseph Vincent Pleads Guilty To Involvement In Jovenel Moïse Assassination Plot

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Joseph Vincent, a former informant for the Drug Enforcement Administration, has pleaded guilty to his involvement in a plot to assassinate President Jovenel Moïse of Haiti. Vincent, who claims both Haitian and American citizenship, was the first citizen of the United States to plead guilty in the matter.

The Miami Herald reports that Joseph Vincent, a native of South Florida, was the fourth of 11 defendants charged in the federal case that is unfolding in Miami, with Vincent, 58, admitting to a role in the plot to assassinate Moïse. Moïse was killed after his residence was ambushed by over two dozen mercenaries, some of whom were reported to be from Colombia. According to court findings, 26 of 28 gunmen were reportedly Colombian with two suspects hailing from the United States.

Vincent told the court that he met with a group of individuals in Haiti on the night before President Moïse’s assassination, which occurred on July 7, 2021, in the wee hours of the morning. Vincent, who is entering a plea deal, shared that he wore a U.S. State Department pin on his outfit to appear as an important figure to his Haitian co-conspirators according to Vincent’s statements.

Adding to this, Vincent said he was part of a plan to ignite protests across Haiti against Moïse and use the disturbance as a cover ploy to kidnap the president. Vincent was not part of the gunmen group but did admit to riding with other co-conspirators to Moïse’s residence during the ambush by the mercenaries.

Joseph Vincent is pleading guilty to conspiring to provide material support in the assassination, providing that support, and conspiring to kill or kidnap a person outside the United States. His sentencing hearing takes place on February 9, 2024, and he faces up to life in prison.

