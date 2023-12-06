Listen Live
News

License Plate Readers To Be Installed In South Baltimore In An Effort To Combat Crime

Published on December 6, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
License Plate Reading Devices Fuel Privacy Debate

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

The South Baltimore Peninsula is ready to crack down on crime.

Several neighborhood associations partnered with local and state leaders to install license plate readers.

The readers will be installed from Hanover Street to Locust Point, including within the Riverside community.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

The goal is to have the reader capture vehicle information that could help police form more leads.

This effort is being funded by a grant from the state’s Housing and Community Department.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

 

 

The post License Plate Readers To Be Installed In South Baltimore In An Effort To Combat Crime appeared first on 92 Q.

License Plate Readers To Be Installed In South Baltimore In An Effort To Combat Crime  was originally published on 92q.com

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close