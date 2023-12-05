INDIANAPOLIS — After decades without answers, part of a cold case has been solved.
Investigators say remains found in the 1980s are those of missing Wisconsin woman, Connie Christensen. Her body was found in the woods near Jacksonburg, Indiana, but no one was able to identify her at the time.
The Dane County resident was only 20 years old when she disappeared in 1982. Officers now believe she had been shot.
Police also think she may have been pregnant at the time of her death. She was already the mother of a 1-year-old girl.
Recently, a team with the DNA Doe Project identified her remains. Unfortunately, the case of Christensen’s death has not been solved.
The post Woman's Remains Identified in Decades-Old Cold Case appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Woman's Remains Identified in Decades-Old Cold Case was originally published on wibc.com
