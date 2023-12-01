You Care: Jeannie Mai Claps Back At Jeezy, Claims The Snowman Is A Cheater & It Will Cost Him

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Jeannie Mai is clapping back at her ex-husband Jeezy, even claiming the Snowman stepped out on their marriage.

TMZ exclusively reports that Jeannie Mai is finally responding to Jeezy’s divorce petition and is letting off some serious claims, insinuating that the rapper violated their prenuptial agreement.

Per TMZ:

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Jeannie more than insinuates her estranged husband is guilty of infidelity. Her lawyer writes, “Wife reserves the right to amend this counterclaim to add other grounds for divorce, but which Wife does not wish to specify herein at this time in the hope this matter can be resolved without having to disclose such conduct publicly.”

But, it gets even more pointed … “Wife further shows that the Court should enforce Paragraph 8 of the Prenuptial Agreement regarding infidelity which provides, in pertinent part, that in the event that either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party via all forms of electronic communications, including but not limited to texting, sexting, Facetiming, social media and/or Direct Messages, shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party …”

In simple terms, Mai is definitely accusing the “Put On” rapper of cheating, and his pockets will be touched, but the docs do not go into detail in terms of revealing who Jeezy allegedly cheated on Mai with.

Jeannie Mai’s Claims Could Be A Response To Cheating Allegations Against Her

These latest claims come on the heels of reports that Jeannie Mai allegedly cheated on Jeezy with her with Access Hollywood host Mario Lopez. A source close to Mai called those claims BS, according to TMZ.

Jeezy has also put out there that Mai possibly cheated on him after dropping his latest project, I Might Forgive … But I Don’t Forget, which just so happens to feature a song titled “Don’t Cheat.”

There was also that interview with Nia Long where the rapper and actress talked about cheating.

Hmm, we shall see how this plays out.

