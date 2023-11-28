Alfredas gives us all the entertainment news you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
Get the rundown on Dwight Howard allegedly threatening women, more Diddy accusations, Lil Wayne’s tour bus shooting, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: Dwight Howard, Diddy, and More! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: Dwight Howard, Diddy, and More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Radio One and Miss Community Clovia Toy Drive
-
Cassie Accuses Sean Combs of Rape and Years of Abuse in Lawsuit
-
Korie Kellogg, Ex-Wife of Miami Heat Player Eddy Curry, Jailed for Allegedly Whooping Her Child
-
Diddy's Relationship With Al B. Sure's Son Quincy!
-
Naked Photos of Basketball Wives Hit The Net: Jennifer’s Kitty Exposed!
-
Video Of African Mom Tongue Kissing Her Child Goes Viral!
-
Former Police Chief Alfred Durham In Favor Of Richmond Grand Resort and Casino
-
Buy Black RVA