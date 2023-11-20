Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg Discusses Thanksgiving Travel

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

WASHINGTON–This holiday season is expected to bring some of the busiest travel days in U.S. history. That’s what Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told reporters on Monday.

The data from AAA says more than 55 million people are expected to travel more than 50 miles this week for Thanksgiving.

Buttigieg says his department is preparing for bad weather that could significantly impact travel this week. If you’re traveling, he’s advising you to be prepared for changes.

“So the FAA’s command center is working closely to plan for and plan around any disruptive weather. But if those airlines don’t act appropriately or cause unnecessary cancellations or delays, they will be held accountable,” said Buttigieg.

Buttigieg says commercial flights that were scheduled weeks or months in advance will have priority.

“We are acting to make sure that normal commercial flights that were already scheduled take off first while private flights that often get scheduled last minute have to wait,” said Buttigieg.

AAA also says that nearly 5 million people will fly this weekend. That’s an increase of nearly 7% from last year.

