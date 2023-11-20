Playing for the Nation’s Capital can be a gift and a curse. It’s the home of so many Americans from different parts of the world. It’s not unusual to go to a sporting event for any of the Washington professional teams (Commanders, Wizards, Nationals, Capitals, Mystics, DC United, Spirit) and see the opposing team’s fans filling the stands. Friday, November 17’s game against the New York Knicks is recent is clear example of this.
The Washington Wizards took on the New York Knicks in another In-Season Tournament game. The Knicks went on to win the game 120-99. Toward the end of the fourth quarter, Knicks fans in attendance started to chant “Let’s Go Knicks” In the after game press conference, Inside the Wizards Staff Writer BreAnna Holmes asked Wizards forward Deni Avdija about the Knicks fans chanting, here is his response:
Many fans could say if they gave us something to cheer about we’d cheer but having the opposing team’s fans drown out the home team in their arena is a culture DC has to get rid of. Continue reading on Inside The Wizards.
Washington Wizards Deni Avdija Disappointed In DC Sports Fan Culture But Has Hopes On Improvement was originally published on woldcnews.com
Radio One and Miss Community Clovia Toy Drive
Cassie Accuses Sean Combs of Rape and Years of Abuse in Lawsuit
Naked Photos of Basketball Wives Hit The Net: Jennifer’s Kitty Exposed!
Korie Kellogg, Ex-Wife of Miami Heat Player Eddy Curry, Jailed for Allegedly Whooping Her Child
Former Police Chief Alfred Durham In Favor Of Richmond Grand Resort and Casino
Video Of African Mom Tongue Kissing Her Child Goes Viral!
Buy Black RVA
Diddy's Relationship With Al B. Sure's Son Quincy!