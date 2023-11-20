20th Annual Community Clovia & Radio One Toy Drive

Radio One is Proud to celebrate its 20th annual Radio One and Miss Community Clovia Toy Drive. Over the last 20 years we have services thousands of families in the Richmond Metro Area, and we need your help to continue! Please join us for select dates and times at Walmart located at 2410 Sheila Lane as we collect new toys for children ages 5-12 years old. We encourage you to come out and help us stuff our EZ Box with toys!
