20th Annual Community Clovia & Radio One Toy Drive

Published on November 20, 2023

Radio One Richmond Toy Drive 2023

Source: Radio One Richmond / creative services

Radio One is Proud to celebrate its 20th annual Radio One and Miss Community Clovia Toy Drive. Over the last 20 years we have services thousands of families in the Richmond Metro Area, and we need your help to continue! Please join us for select dates and times at Walmart located at 2410 Sheila Lane as we collect new toys for children ages 5-12 years old. We encourage you to come out and help us stuff our EZ Box with toys!

The 20th Annual Radio One and Miss Community Clovia Toy Drive is presented by Anthem Health Keepers Plus and Behavioral Health Services of Virginia, and powered by:
Southside Community Development and Housing Corporation
CRASH VA
Speaking Spirit Ministries
Healing Interventions
Sunnyvale Childcare Center
Va Dept of Health Quit Now

