Get the rundown on Keke Palmer is awarded full custody and a restraining order, Whoopi is under fire for her comments, Tisha Campbell shares the funny side of losing her father, and more!
The post Hot and Trending: Whoopi, Tisha Campbell, and More! appeared first on Black America Web.
