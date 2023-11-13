Earth, Wind & Fire Announces 2024 Joint Tour With Chicago

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Get your coins ready and prepare for a trip to a boogie wonderland… The mighty elements of Earth, Wind, & Fire are heading back out on tour!

The iconic funk group announced on Monday (Nov. 13) that they are teaming up with rock/soul legends Chicago for a joint tour, titled the “Heart & Soul Tour.”

The 25-city trek kicks off in Cincinnati, OH on July 19, 2024 and ends on September 7, 2024 in Palm Desert, CA. Fans in the Triangle will get to see the legendary bands on August 12, 2024 at Raleigh’s Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 17 at livenation.com, with a presale kicking off on Tuesday for Citi Bank cardholders and fan club members.

The news comes just a few days after EWF nabbed their 17th Grammy nomination. The group is featured on R&B singer/songwriter Victoria Monét’s track “Hollywood,” which is up for Best Traditional R&B Performance. EWF’s Philip Bailey congratulated the songstress on Instagram last Saturday.

“It was our happy honor to be asked to record with [Victoria],” Bailey writes. “She is the real deal, gifted and beautiful.” He adds that the group was “over the moon” to hear the news.

As we wait to see if the track gets the award it deserves, check out the full tour dates with Chicago below!

EWF/CHICAGO “HEART & SOUL” 2024 TOUR DATES

07/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

07/20 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

07/23 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/24 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

07/27 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/28 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/30 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

07/31 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

08/02 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/03 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

08/12 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

08/13 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

08/16 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

08/19 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

08/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/23 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

08/24 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/26 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

08/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

08/31 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/01 – Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

09/03 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

09/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

09/07 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

