99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Lori Harvey’s look at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala has left us speechless and she’s proven once again that our girl can do no wrong!

While arriving at the event held in Los Angeles on Saturday night, the style influencer posed on the red carpet at the Pacific Design Center looking flawless. Harvey’s style for the evening included a sheer, nude, and light beige gown that hugged her curves perfectly. The designer gown also featured a long train that trailed behind her as she posed on the carpet ahead of the evening.

Her shoes were also a jaw-dropper, as the socialite donned matching nude heels with a sleek finish and thin straps that wrapped around her ankles. She completed her elegant look by rocking two glistening diamond rings and a set of matching stud earrings. She also wore a sparkling necklace adorned with a dainty pink diamond.

The PrettyLittleThing collaborator’s appearance at the Baby2Baby Gala comes on the heels of her public breakup from Snowfall actor Damson Idris after nearly one year of dating. Earlier this week, the former couple revealed that they had decided to go their separate ways.

In a statement made to The Hollywood Reporter, they explained, “We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication.”

The joint statement continued, “We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

Harvey and Idris first went public with their whirlwind romance after her 26th birthday celebrations in January where they were spotted holding hands during the birthday festivities.

It looks like not even a breakup can slow our girl down!

RELATED STORIES:

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Officially Call It Quits

Lori Harvey Turns Heads In Ferragamo During Paris Fashion Week

Lori Harvey Is Our Style Muse At The Baby2Baby Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com