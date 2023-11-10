Cardi B And Patti LaBelle Star In New Campaign For Whipshots & Patti’s Good Life

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Cardi B and Patti LaBelle are partnering up to bring their unique energy to the holidays. The two divas are the faces of a new campaign for Whipshots and Patti’s Good Life.

The holiday season is almost upon us and the two entertainers are spicing up the menu. This week Cardi B and Patti LaBelle announced a unique collaboration that will pair the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s innovative alcoholic whipped cream with the “Stir It Up” singer’s Good Life dessert portfolio. Fans and foodies alike can see the two stars create food pairings that will be sure to impress the pickiest eater over the course of seven video segments. Not only will we see Cardi and Patti’s creative combinations, but the high profile celebrities will also share some of their fondest holiday memories and favorite family traditions.

In the first episode titled “The Hug” they meet for the first time and discuss their must try pairing. “We’re going to try your Whipshots with my Patti Pie” Patti said to which Cardi responded “let’s do pumpkin.” The choice left Patti a bit surprised as her most popular pie is sweet potato. Cardi explained her choice in signature fashion saying “I don’t know, they have sex together. They make love together; you got to trust me on this one.”

Whipshots and Patti’s Good Life products are both available to purchase at Walmart. You can see Episode 1 below.

