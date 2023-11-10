Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
Get the rundown on Keke Palmer files for full custody of Her 8-month-old son alleges abuse, Lil Kim claims her ‘Queen Bee’ book will surpass sales of the Bible, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: Keke Palmer, Lil Kim, and More! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: Keke Palmer, Lil Kim, and More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Radio One and Miss Community Clovia Toy Drive
-
Naked Photos of Basketball Wives Hit The Net: Jennifer’s Kitty Exposed!
-
Former Police Chief Alfred Durham In Favor Of Richmond Grand Resort and Casino
-
Despite Rumors, Actor Morgan Freeman Confirms He's Not Marrying His Step-Granddaughter
-
Video Of African Mom Tongue Kissing Her Child Goes Viral!
-
Buy Black RVA
-
Your Voice Counts: Find Your Voting Location & How To Schedule A Ride To Vote!
-
[VIDEO] Take a Walking Tour of The Richmond Grand Resort and Casino Site