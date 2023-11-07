It’s bad enough that Black Tony makes daily excuses to not come to work, but now he’s dragging Rock-T into the lies! Click to hear what he has to say about Rock-T’s whereabouts
See: Harmoni Turner (Rock T’s Daughter) on Harvard Women’s Basketball Opening Game! [EXCLUSIVE]
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
- Black Tony Can’t Come Until His Heart Is “Fixed” [VIDEO]
- Black Tony Is Worried He Has Ovarian Cysts [LISTEN]
- Dear Black Tony…Radio Workers Are Not on Strike! [LISTEN]
Black Tony Lies on Rock-T [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Register Today! The Richmond Grand All Day Party Coming Oct 28
-
Naked Photos of Basketball Wives Hit The Net: Jennifer’s Kitty Exposed!
-
Former Police Chief Alfred Durham In Favor Of Richmond Grand Resort and Casino
-
Despite Rumors, Actor Morgan Freeman Confirms He's Not Marrying His Step-Granddaughter
-
Video Of African Mom Tongue Kissing Her Child Goes Viral!
-
Your Voice Counts: Find Your Voting Location & How To Schedule A Ride To Vote!
-
[VIDEO] Take An Unofficial Site Tour Of The Richmond Grand Resort and Casino
-
Out and Proud: Black LGBTQ Celebs Who Put a Ring On It