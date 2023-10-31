99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

As November 7th nears, it’s important to get the facts about the proposed Richmond Grand Resort & Casino. Today, Alfred Durham, former Richmond Police Chief, made his stance clear: He his in favor of the project, which will consist of a luxury hotel, a live entertainment venue and 55 acres of green space.

“I know good jobs means less crimes,” Durham says in the clip. “It will create 1,300 permanent jobs and transform an abandoned industrial lot into a world class resort, entertainment venue and park. That’s a huge boost for Richmond and the south side community.”

Former Police Chief Alfred Durham In Favor Of Richmond Grand Resort and Casino was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com