Know Before You Go! Dos and Donts For The Richmond Grand All Day Party

October 28th is the big day! Join us starting at 11am for a fun-filled event! Here’s a few Dos and Donts to make sure you and your family have an amazing experience.

DO

Bring a chair. No seating will be provided.

You MUST have a ticket to gain entry. If you have completed the registration, check your email for full event instructions.

DON’T

Tents and coolers WILL NOT be allowed at the event.

Please note that registration for The Richmond Grand All Day Party is now closed.

