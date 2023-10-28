Know Before You Go! Dos and Donts For The Richmond Grand All Day Party

October 28th is the big day! Join us starting at 11am for a fun-filled event! Here’s a few Dos and Donts to make sure you and your family have an amazing experience.
DO
- Bring a chair. No seating will be provided.
- You MUST have a ticket to gain entry. If you have completed the registration, check your email for full event instructions.
DON’T
- Tents and coolers WILL NOT be allowed at the event.
Please note that registration for The Richmond Grand All Day Party is now closed.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
