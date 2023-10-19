T.I. & The Haha Mafia talk new movie ‘Da ‘Partments’ on RSMS!
This modern-day, sketch comedy is set in Atlanta and based on real-life events that anyone from any hood can relate to. It is an independent feature film, created by some of Atlanta’s heavy hitters such as T.I., DC Young Fly, Ronnie Jordan, and more.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Visit the official website to buy or rent Da ‘Partments today!
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
T.I. & The Haha Mafia Talk New Independent Film ‘Da ‘Partments’ on RSMS [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Isley Brothers Founder, Rudolph Isley, Dies at Age 84
-
[VIDEO] Take a Walking Tour of The Richmond Grand Resort and Casino Site
-
Naked Photos of Basketball Wives Hit The Net: Jennifer’s Kitty Exposed!
-
Video Of African Mom Tongue Kissing Her Child Goes Viral!
-
Kiss Richmond Text Club Consent & E-Sign
-
Listen To Kiss Richmond On Your Alexa!
-
Community Clo & Ashley Etienne Chat About Early Voting In Virginia
-
Your Voice Counts: Register Today and Find Early Voting Locations