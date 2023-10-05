The athleisure brand Cozi Collection lives up to its name. Packed with stylish fall clothes for your wardrobe, Cozi Collection combines the best of both worlds; comfortable and fun staple pieces that can be layered depending on the weather.
Here are five practical, trendy, and transitional staple pieces from Cozi Collection to add to your fall-clothes-into-winter lineup.
Cozi Marie Parachute Pants
These trendy utility pants, in Martini Olive, go with any and everything! Serve effortless style by pairing these cargos with an oversized graphic tee or corset. Any top goes with these pants and they’re super comfortable thanks to their breathable design and waistband with a metal hook.
Cozi Scala Woven Shacket
Shacket is the perfect way to describe this Cozi piece. Constructed of thick, warm material, this plaid piece can be worn as a shirt with layers underneath or a jacket. It’s the perfect transitional item to keep you warm and trendy during the cold October month.
Cozi Reversible Puffer
With Y2K fashion on-trend this season, we’ll be seeing a lot of puffer jackets this winter. This shiny black and floral nylon coat is reversible making it a multi-functional piece that brings the style.
Cozi Sierra Unitard
My favorite Cozi piece is this form-fitting and shaping unitard that is a great foundational layer in the fall. Build your look around the one-piece pairing it with cozy socks, a shacket, and a cap for a laid-back trendy look.
Cozi Perfect Ribbed Long Sleeve Polo
With a ribbed design, the Cozi long-sleeve polo is a top that can be paired with any bottom and fall-friendly boot.
5 Transitional Athleisure Staples For Fall/Winte was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
