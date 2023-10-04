Listen Live
News

Mental Health Resources For Those Who May Struggling

Published on October 4, 2023

World Mental health day web banner. Vector Background.

Source: Anastasiia Blokhintseva / Getty

For anyone who may need emotional support, below is a number of resources that are available 24/7.

The Here2Help Hotline (410-433-5175) and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) are still working — and can also be reached by calling 988.

ALSO CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT OUR MINORITIES AND MENTAL HEALTH SERIES. 

GENERAL MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES:

 

