Suge Knight Says He Won’t Cooperate In Keffe D Case

Now that authorities have arrested and indicted Keffe D for his alleged role in the murder of Tupac Shakur, many are wondering who will be cooperating with prosecutors against him. Well, you can count Suge Knight out.

According to TMZ, the former head of Death Row Records and Tupac’s closest confidant at the time of his death doesn’t plan on giving authorities any help in their case against Keffe D as he still abides by the code of the streets. Even though Knight was in the car with Tupac at the time of the shooting, he doesn’t plan on giving police any kind of information and even suggests that they’ve got the wrong guy.

TMZ reports:

TMZ spoke exclusively with the Death Row Records founder on Monday … and he insists cops and prosecutors are barking up the wrong tree with their arrest of Davis. Even further, he refutes the long-held belief Davis’ late nephew, Orlando Anderson, was the shooter.

He also said prosecutors can forget about getting him on the stand during Davis’ murder trial. In a nutshell, Suge says he’s not ratting out anyone. Keep in mind, of the 6 people involved in the shooting — 4 were in the shooter’s car — Suge and Davis are the only 2 still alive.

Looks like Suge is ready to take whatever he knows about the shooting to his grave.

Though Keffe D’s done numerous interviews putting himself at the scene of the crime and insinuating that he played a role in the shooting, Knight doesn’t believe neither he nor Orlando Anderson killed Tupac.

Crazy world we live in, right?

What do y’all think of Suge Knight refusing to speak to authorities about Keffe D’s involvement in the murder of Tupac Shakur? Let us know in the comments section below.

