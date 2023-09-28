Taraji P. Henson Slays At The Acne Show During Paris Fashion Week

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

The stars have arrived in France for Paris Fashion Week, and they look fabulous. Among them is the beautiful Taraji P. Henson, who showed up at the Acne Studio Runway show, applying pressure in a complete look by the brand that was loaded with swag.

The denim set is from Acne’s FW23 denim collection that features different types of denim in dirty coatings and distressed finishes. The entire look gives off a grunge Y2K feel, and Henson did it justice. The DC native gave her oversized denim ensemble a fly girl touch as she paired the outfit with a tan crop top, gold bamboo earrings, and snakeskin mules. She rocked her hair in cornrows, which exposed her gorgeous face and added spunk to her look.

Taraji P. Henson Paris Fashion Week

And just when you think the “Baby Boy” actress couldn’t get any hotter during PFW, Henson sashayed to the Lancôme x Louvre event and left no crumbs to spare in an electric blue sheer Laquan Smith gown and black Jessica Rich heels. The mother of one accented this look with a black, strapless bodysuit that she wore underneath her dress. She carried a black clutch and topped her look off with diamond hoop earrings, rings, and a bracelet. The star wore her hair swooped back in a long ponytail that swept her lower back.

Henson is no stranger to slaying fashions in these streets. The beauty entrepreneur has been blazing red carpets since her acting debut, and she has only gotten fiercer with time. From Marc Jacobs to Fear of God, Henson knows a thing or two about putting looks together.

In her HelloBeautiful cover story, the Howard University alum revealed that she had to get creative with her style as a child due to a lack of financial resources. She often mixed high and low brands (sometimes taking the labels from high-end clothing and placing them on low-end apparel), courtesy of her mother working for a department store. “I had a lot of fly shit, but we couldn’t afford it,” stated Henson.

Taraji has come a long way from her childhood creative style days and has blossomed into one of our favorite fashion “it” girls!

