Yung Miami Breaks The Internet With A $6k Clutch

When it comes to fashion, Yung Miami is not letting up anytime soon. The “Act Bad” femcee has broken the Internet once again by blessing us with another fly outfit, and all we can do is bow down to the fashion queen!

The latest ensemble comes on the heels of the rapper’s jaw dropping look from the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards just last week. It was there that she set the pink carpet on fire while rocking a revealing body suit from designer Han Kjøbenhavn. This look was paired with oversized glasses and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and definitely caught all of our attention ahead of the annual awards show.

And her latest look garnered the exact same amount of attention and praise!

For her latest fashion win, the “Caresha Please” host rocked a curve huging, short nude mini dress that hugged her in all the right places. She paired the look with a gold Anatomy Bijoux Choker from Schiaparelli and matching gold earrings from the same brand. While the stunning look was certainly fly on it’s own, she turned her style up a notch when she added a sparkly gold clutch which really set the entire look off right.

The Judith Leiberny iconic Call Me Clutch was the perfect addition to the fit. It resembled an old-school cell phone and matched her accessories effortlessly. The sparkly, gold clutch, which currently retails for $6k, added the final touches to the overall stunning look.

Yung Miami shared the fly fit with her millions of Instagram followers. With her jet black locs sleek and straight, she modeled the look from all angles and gave us major fashion envy in the process.

Check out the post below.

Our girl can do no wrong in the style department! We can’t wait to see what the City Girl will rock next!

