Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai After 2 Years Of Marriage

After two years of marriage, Atlanta-based rapper Jeezy has filed for a divorce from Jeanie Mai.

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai become the latest celebrity divorce

In documents obtained by TMZ, Jeezy filed on Thursday stating their marriage was “irretrievably broken” with “no hope of reconciliation.” The seemingly happy couple welcomed their first child, Monaco, born in January 2022. The rapper is asking for joint custody of their daughter.

Just one week earlier, Mai celebrated her husband’s “remarkable milestone” of becoming a New York Times Best Seller for his memoir, “Adversity for Sale.” In a lengthy post, she showed him some love.

“Your story has always been an inspiration to me, but seeing it in print has left me even more in awe of your strength and wisdom. You invited us into the most intimate corners of your life, where pain and triumph coexist. This moment isn’t just a testament to your literary skills baby, but a recognition of your ability to inspire through the power of storytelling.

I’m endlessly grateful for your voice in this world. Honored to walk beside you my love ,” the TV personality wrote.

No further details have been released, but Jeezy’s latest post has garnered attention given the news of their split.

“Too focused on who I’m becoming to focus on who’s not coming with me. ,” he wrote.

“This caption is crazy now after reading the headlines ,” one fan wrote.

“Ay now this caption makes sense lol,” another fan wrote.

Other commenters pleaded with the 45-year-old rapper to reconsider the divorce and work things out.

“Man @jeezy I pray you all work things out and hoping this is a publicity stunt. You all from the outside looked like such a beautiful couple. Relationships are tough. Dang I really liked you all as couple,” one person said.

While another commentator wrote, “you are an old man, why are doing this to jeannie???? problems need to be fixed and not give up a relationship wtf.”

We didn’t see this one coming.

