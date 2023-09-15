Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have announced their separation after almost three decades of marriage.
In a statement to PEOPLE, they said they are shifting to pursue individual growth and asked for privacy.
“Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”
They first met in 1995 and married less than a year later.
“We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”
They faced pregnancy complications early on and suffered miscarriages, but eventually welcomed their son Oscar Maximilian in 2000 and adopted their daughter Ava Eliot in 2005.
Hugh Jackman & wife, Deborra-Lee Furness separate after 27 years was originally published on mix1079.com
-
'That 70s Show' Actor Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years
-
Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears Child Abuse Skit Video Surfaces
-
Beloved Dancing with the Stars Judge Len Goodman Dies at 78
-
Firearm Fatalities Named Leading Cause of Death Among Children [WATCH]
-
Download the KISS 99.3/105.7 Mobile App!
-
Ralph Tresvant of New Edition Named New Host of "Love and R+B"
-
Newsletter Sign-Up
-
Radio One General Promotional Rules