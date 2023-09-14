Listen Live
Local

2nd Street Festival Returns October 7-8 to Downtown Richmond

Published on September 14, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
35th Annual 2nd Street Festival

Source: General / Radio One

The 2nd Street Festival will return this fall, Saturday-Sunday, October 7-8, marking a big 35th anniversary year! The festival celebrates the rich culture of the historic Jackson Ward neighborhood in Downtown Richmond, VA. This FREE event is produced by Venture Richmond Events.

35th Annual 2nd Street Festival

Source: 2nd Street Festival / Radio One

Each year thousands visit historic Jackson Ward to reminisce about the days when 2nd Street was the heart and soul of Richmond’s African American community and was known as “the Harlem of the South.” Today, Jackson Ward continues to be a thriving neighborhood and community. The 2nd Street Festival is an annual celebration over two days that features three stages of live musical entertainment along with a Kidz Zone, popular food vendors, a marketplace and Artists Row to shop, and the Richmond Metropolitan Antique Car Club.

2nd Street Festival Returns October 7-8 to Downtown Richmond  was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close