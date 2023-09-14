The 2nd Street Festival will return this fall, Saturday-Sunday, October 7-8, marking a big 35th anniversary year! The festival celebrates the rich culture of the historic Jackson Ward neighborhood in Downtown Richmond, VA. This FREE event is produced by Venture Richmond Events.
Each year thousands visit historic Jackson Ward to reminisce about the days when 2nd Street was the heart and soul of Richmond’s African American community and was known as “the Harlem of the South.” Today, Jackson Ward continues to be a thriving neighborhood and community. The 2nd Street Festival is an annual celebration over two days that features three stages of live musical entertainment along with a Kidz Zone, popular food vendors, a marketplace and Artists Row to shop, and the Richmond Metropolitan Antique Car Club.
2nd Street Festival Returns October 7-8 to Downtown Richmond was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com
